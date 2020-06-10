'It's vital that you make a plan now': King votes early in person, urges Mainers to make a voting plan

On the day Sen. Angus King announced his support of Joe Biden for president, King shared that he voted in person and urged Mainers to make a voting plan.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Early in-person voting got underway in some Maine cities and towns on Monday, and Maine Sen. Angus King is taking advantage of the two-week break in the Senate and headed home to Brunswick this week to do just that.

King shared in a release that he voted via absentee ballot in person on Tuesday at the Brunswick Town Hall and is urging that Maine voters make a voting plan.

“The coronavirus pandemic will change the way our elections are conducted this year – meaning that Maine people should start thinking now about how they’re going to cast their vote,” King said in a statement.

"Communities across the state have started early voting this week, giving Maine people the opportunity to cast a ballot in-person on their own schedule and with increased social distancing," King continued. "Some Maine people have already requested mail-in ballots – which can be tracked this year – while others will choose to head to the polls on Election Day. No matter how you’d prefer to vote, it’s vital that you make a plan now, to ensure that your voice will be heard in this fundamental democratic process."

Given King's endorsement of Joe Biden on Tuesday, it's clear which box he marked for the presidential race. What remains unclear, however, is who got his vote in the Senate race.

In contrast with King's public endorsement of Sen. Susan Collins in 2014, he has not endorsed his fellow Maine senator in her 2020 reelection bid.

Voting options in Maine:

Vote in person on Election Day (Nov. 3)

Vote early in person via absentee ballot

Vote via absentee ballot by mail

Vote via absentee ballot by dropping it off at your local clerk's office or in a ballot dropbox

Any registered Maine voter may choose to vote absentee, either via mail or in-person at their town or city hall prior to Election Day. For those who do not want to wait in long Election Day lines and are hesitant about voting by mail, this is an option that allows people to fill out a ballot in person and then give it back to city officials to hold onto until it is time to officially cast the votes.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, absentee ballots can normally be opened and organized three days prior to the election for processing, but this year, Gov. Janet Mills signed an order that extended the period to seven days before the election.

Given the influx of absentee ballots this election, the extension will allow the State extra time to organize the ballots so they can be officially counted when the polls close on Election Day.

If you vote absentee, your ballot app. and your ballot must be requested and returned via YOUR OWN municipal clerk. DO NOT deposit your absentee ballot in a dropbox in a different town. The ballot must be returned to the voter's own municipal clerk. #TrustedInfo2020 — MaineSOS (@MESecOfState) September 22, 2020

Anyone planning to vote in person is encouraged to wear a mask. Early in-person absentee voting ends on Friday, October 30. You can likely find out if your city or town is offering early in-person absentee voting by visiting its website or calling the main office.