UPDATE: The Portland City Council decided to postpone action on the proposal and send it to the Legislative Committee for further work. Following the decision during Monday night's public hearing, Mayor Ethan Strimling posted about his disappointment on his Facebook page saying in part, "A very disappointing outcome, but we will continue to fight until all the people of this city are given a chance to have their voices heard. Expanding voting rights is fundamental to our democracy and will strengthen our city."

PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Should legal immigrants have the right to vote in future municipal elections? Portland City Council addressed the question on Monday's agenda. Under current law, immigrants with legal residency in Portland are not able to vote on local issues.

City Councilor Pious Ali and Mayor Ethan Strimling co-sponsored an amendment to the City Charter, which asked for an allowance of non-citizen voting. Those in favor say it makes Portland a more welcoming city, while opponents argue that voting is not an immigrants' legal right.

City Council is expected to vote on the order following a work session and public hearing. If passed the non-citizen right to vote question is expected to be a referendum on the November ballot.

