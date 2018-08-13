PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Should legal immigrants have the right to vote in future municipal elections? Portland City Council addressed the question on Monday's agenda. Under current law, immigrants with legal residency in Portland are not able to vote on local issues.

City Councilor Pious Ali and Mayor Ethan Strimling co-sponsored an amendment to the City Charter, which asked for an allowance of non-citizen voting. Those in favor say it makes Portland a more welcoming city, while opponents argue that voting is not an immigrants' legal right.

City Council is expected to vote on the order following a work session and public hearing. If passed the non-citizen right to vote question is expected to be a referendum on the November ballot.

