NORRIDGEWOCK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Senator Susan Collins is speaking out against President Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship with an executive order.

During a tour of the New Balance factory in Norridgewock Tuesday, Collins spoke out against President Trump's desire to end the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States.

"I completely disagree with it. If you were born in this country, you are an American. To me, it’s that simple. I believe it would be subject to a court challenge, and the courts would invalidate the executive order,” Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Collins joined Sen. Angus King and Rep. Bruce Poliquin to tour the New Balance plant in celebration of the company's new contract with the U.S. military to produce athletic footwear for domestic military recruits.

The three Maine Congressional delegates played pivotal roles getting the contract for New Balance as part of an existing law that calls for the U.S. military to purchase 100 percent American-made gear for new recruits, including athletic shoes, when possible.

Collins also told reporters that leaders on all levels of government need to do more to "calm down the rhetoric and remember what unites us as Americans" saying that she is concerned that we are losing a "sense of community and caring" in the U.S.

"It is never acceptable for violence to be used," Collins said in response to the recent pipe mailbombs and the 11 victims of the shooting at a Pittsburg synagogue.

