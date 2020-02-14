MAINE, USA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Friday it has awarded about $9.5 million to Maine public housing authorities, aimed at allowing agencies to make needed improvements to their properties.

The grants are provided through HUD's Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to approximately 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate, and/or modernize the public housing in their communities.

Housing authorities often use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.

RELATED: Gov. Mills signs bill to bring more affordable housing to Maine

“This funding will assist Maine public housing agencies as they work to provide the best housing possible for their residents,” HUD New England Regional Administrator David Tille said.

The funding is part of $2.7 billion being awarded nationally.

RELATED: Portland Jetport funded nearly $4.5 million through U.S. Dept. of Transportation

RELATED: Sen. Collins announces more than $500,000 for Maine housing authorities