AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The battle is on over this fall’s big referendum issue, which will be decided by Maine voters. The home care referendum, Question 1, would create a new tax on incomes over $128,400, and use the money to pay for home health care for all seniors and disabled people who need it.

Gov. Paul LePage has come out against the plan and got support last week from state economist Amanda Rector. She issued a report saying the new tax would hurt Maine’s economy and drive higher income people out of the state. The LePage administration said that report shows how damaging the home care tax would be.

"What the report is saying is up to $2 billion in lost personal income over five years due to economic activity simply not occurring in the state," said Alec Porteous, commissioner of Maine's Department of Administrative and Financial Services. "Whether it's people leaving the state so they’re not participating in the economy or businesses not making investments."

But the Maine Peoples Alliance, which is leading the campaign, said the claims in the report are wrong. They said the new program would help the state and create new, better-paying home health jobs.

"We believe we should pick up where social security leaves off, taxing only the wealthiest 1.6 percent of Mainers," said Rachel Ackoff of the MPA. "Those folks we believe can pay a little bit more of their fair share and we can all have home care in Maine."

Ackoff dismissed the claims in the reports and said there are studies showing high-income people don't move because of taxes.

A number of business groups disagree with that, and have formed an opposition group, which is planning a press event for Wednesday to voice concern over "lies" it claims the MPA is telling about the referendum.

The MPA, meanwhile, said it is planning a rally to launch the fall campaign shortly after Labor Day.

Several major referendum issues including marijuana, minimum wage, ranked-choice voting and an education tax were on the ballot in 2016 with little organized opposition. The Medicaid expansion referendum in 2017 had some appear more organized and committed opposition, but not a large campaign to stop it.

All those issues resulted in prolonged battles in the state legislature after the vote, and the Medicaid issue is still tied up in court.

This year, with a more organized opposition effort, the stage appears set for a full-scale campaign fight on both sides of the issue.

