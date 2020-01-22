AUGUSTA, Maine — In her State of the State address Tuesday night, Governor Janet Mills often declared, “We are not Washington; we are Maine” as she talked about the bipartisan progress Maine has made over the past year.

The Governor spoke of the history of the state on the anniversary of its bicentennial and laid out her vision to improve the prosperity of Maine people, including taking action to strengthen the economy, build the workforce, improve health care, and fight climate change.

In her remarks, Governor Mills announced steps to implement the State’s new 10-year economic development plan to diversify and strengthen our economy and prepare for any economic downturn, including:

Adding at least $20 million to the Budget Stabilization Fund

Proposing $15 million to expand broadband

Increasing the Maine Seed Capital Tax Credit

Building more housing

Governor Mills also called upon the Legislature to take action to improve the health and welfare of Maine people, especially children, by:

Passing the Made for Maine Health Coverage Act

Bolstering the Child Welfare System

Forming an Opioid Overdose Review Panel

Mills also took the time to honor Hilary Campbell, the wife of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell who was killed April 3, 2019, when he was hit by a tire that came loose off of a tanker truck carrying logging equipment.

She also announced funds to find new firefighters by recognizing Farmington explosion hero, Captain Terry Bell.

Governor Mills called on the Legislature to support Maine’s higher education system, address student debt, and ensure Maine students have the skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow by:

Funding Higher Education

Funding Career and Technical Education

Simplifying Debt Relief

Governor Mills also committed to continuing the fight against climate change and highlighted the potential of offshore wind to create jobs, reduce carbon emissions, and save Maine people money. She previewed an announcement about:

Offshore Wind Jobs: “This spring I will visit Scotland to see the offshore wind platforms they are using to supply that country with clean renewable energy. I am determined that the business we once lost to them, we will bring back to Maine. We have great potential. And in the coming weeks, my administration will be taking steps forward to unleash it. Stay tuned.”

Governor Mills announced actions to support Maine’s first responders by:

Enhancing first responders’ survivor benefit

Creating a scholarship to train young firefighters

Read Janet Mills’ full State of the State Address here:

