(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Many constituents trying to access Sen. Susan Collins' official website late Thursday and into Friday morning were met with a message saying the site was down for maintenance.

The message, "Website temporarily unavailable due to maintenance. Normal service will return soon," was up since at least 7:17 p.m. Thursday, according to Twitter users. The website seemed to return around 11 a.m. Friday.

However, Annie Clark, Communications Director for Senator Collins' office, said in a statement around 11:30 a.m. that the website was flooded with so much traffic that it was "temporarily unavailable for a short time this morning. It is now back up and running."

"We have had a heavy call volume to our six offices in Maine and to our D.C. office over the past three weeks," Clark said. "We encourage any Mainers who receive a busy signal to please try again."

Twitter users also complained of phone lines to Senator Collins' office being down and questioned the timing after an emotionally charged hearing with Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and leading up to a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Kavinaugh's nomination.

"Seems like a convenient time to block out the voice of your people Senator Collins," wrote @kbsinrealtime.

Tried to contact .@SenatorCollins via email and got a "website temporarily under maintenance" error. Seems like a convenient time to block out the voice of your people Senator Collins. pic.twitter.com/fBmn6ScZJe — kbs (@kbsinrealtime) September 28, 2018

@fmbh said, "I've tried last night and this morning to contact Senator Collins. All her Maine and DC phone lines are either busy or not working. Also, her website isn't working to send her a message via the web. It's not fair that I'm not able to convey my opinions to her!"

@susanchira I've tried last night and this morning to contact Senator Collins. All her Maine and DC phone lines are either busy or not working. Also, her website isn't working to send her a message via the web. It's not fair that I'm not able to convey my opinions to her! — David Manski (@fmfbh) September 28, 2018

Interesting that Sen. Collins's website is down for maintenance. Wonder if she requested it or "someone else" didn't want her contacted. — Simone Kadden (@SimoneKadden) September 28, 2018

Collins' contact page on her website is "unavailable due to maintenance". Guessing she doesn't want to hear from anyone... — whitesuburbanmom (@mamagrumpypants) September 28, 2018

@jillianmele Susan Collins website is shut down, how convenient. — Warren Diesel (@WarrenDiesel2) September 28, 2018

© NEWS CENTER Maine