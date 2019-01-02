AUGUSTA, Maine — More than 100 gun rights activists rallied at the State House Friday morning to oppose the nomination of Michael Sauschuck to be Maine Public Safety Commissioner. Sauschuck, who has supported several gun control measures in the past, faces a confirmation hearing today.

The gun rights supporters say Sauschuck, the former police chief in Portland, may be qualified for the job on a law enforcement basis, but say his views on gun control put him out of step with many Maine people.

Governor Janet Mills has said Sauschuck is highly qualified, and that his job will be to enforce the law, not to make new state policy.