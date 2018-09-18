AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills went to a precision manufacturing business in Augusta to announce her plan to strengthen Maine’s economy. Mills’ told reporters Maine needs to do more to boost business and jobs.

“Maine can no longer afford the old ideas of the past. It’s time for a new direction,” Mills said, referring to GOP candidate Shawn Moody as representing the current policies of the LePage administration.

“My economic action plan will accomplish that by supporting small businesses, developing our workforce, welcoming home Mainers to live and work here again, and rebuilding our rural communities.,” said Mills.

Mills said Maine needs to do more to encourage people to move back to live and work in the state, and said faster broadband is the independent key to that. Like all the candidates, she also stressed the need for more and better training programs to expand the skilled workforce.

The other three candidates, Republican Shawn Moody and independents, Terry Hayes and Alan Caron are responding to Mills, and offering their own ideas for the economy. Hayes said improving the economy requires a non-partisan approach, especially when it comes to building up the workforce.

Caron said Maine should focus its efforts on growing and building small businesses in the state, and encouraging innovation.

Moody is due to meet with reporters Tuesday afternoon to talk about his own plans and is expected to criticize Mills’ approach.

