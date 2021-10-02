Group threatens to recall Androscoggin County commissioners over anti-mask debate

A spokesperson for the effort says an issue of public health has been turned into a 'political game.'

AUBURN, Maine — A citizens group is pushing to recall three Androscoggin County commissioners one week after dozens of mask-less people packed a meeting room in support of an anti-mask resolution.

Commissioner Isaiah Lary proposed the controversial resolution against wearing masks in public, declaring Gov. Mills' mask mandate 'unconstitutional.'

The resolution was ultimately tabled to be considered at a later meeting.

"I was deeply embarrassed for our community and outraged that the county commissioners would be endangering public health like this," Kiernan Majerus-Collins said.

Majerus-Collins is a spokesperson for the group behind the recall effort.

He said they plan to do whatever it takes to hold Lary and Commissioner Brian Ames and John Michael accountable for supporting the resolution.

"Our goal here is not to throw these folks out of office. It's to make sure they drop this anti-mask craziness," he said.

The effort comes after Androscoggin County Sheriff Eric Samson said he and his deputies would no longer attend meetings in person unless the mask mandate was enforced.

"We all have the responsibility to do the right thing to keep others safe," Samson told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey sent a letter to the commissioner urging them to mask up or face legal consequences.

"I am writing to advise you that pursuant to an executive order, the commissioners are legally obligated to require that all persons attending public meetings, including the commissioners themselves, wear face coverings," Frey wrote. "Beyond the legal obligation, the use of face coverings is critical to protecting the public health and deterring the further spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.”

AG Frey also asserted that Gov. Mills' executive orders are 'constitutional' and 'enforceable.'

The chair of the county commission, Sally Christner, has since said they are now limiting who can attend meetings and adding a virtual option. Members of the public will not be able to attend in-person.

"I understand people's frustrations," Christner said last week. "I don't think the commissioner's meeting is the right format for that action and that debate."

The commission is expected to consider the resolution again in a meeting next week.

Majerus-Collins said if commissioners do not renounce it, they will move ahead with their recall efforts. He called the debate an issue of public health turned 'political game.'

"If they pass it then we're going to have to move forward with holding those accountable for their attacks on public health," Majerus-Collins said.