AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Gov. Paul LePage is recuperating at the Blaine House after an unexplained medical issue caused him to be hospitalized for two nights.

The governor’s communications director has only said that Gov. LePage was taken on Saturday to a hospital in New Brunswick for treatment of "discomfort." He was transferred from there to the hospital in Presque Isle and then to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, arriving late Saturday night. He was discharged at some point during the day Monday.

LePage’s hospital stay did not require any temporary transfer of power, which is provided for in Maine’s Constitution.

There is a very specific process if a governor steps down or passes away while in office — which has happened only once in the past half-century. It was Jan. 30, 1959, when Gov. Clinton Clauson died in office and the president of the state Senate, John Reed, became governor.

That’s the line of succession. If a governor resigns or dies while if office, the Senate president takes over.

There was speculation last year and again this year that LePage might take a job with the Trump administration. If he had, Sen. Mike Thibodeau, the Senate president, would have become governor.

The state constitution says if there is no Senate president, the speaker of the House becomes governor. And if neither office is filled?

"If circumstances are such you don’t have a governor, Senate president or a speaker, the secretary of state would assume the duties of governor," said current Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. "But only until a special election could be called."

But it is a more complex process if a governor is somehow incapacitated, either temporarily or permanently, Secretary Dunlap said.

"The governor would have to certify to the [Maine] Supreme Court he was not able to execute his duties in which case the Supreme Court would install the Senate president," Dunlap told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Dunlap said the secretary of state can also declare a governor incapacitated, but that would result in a hearing and inquiry by the Supreme Court.

Maine has not had to deal with this sort of crisis for many years, but there have been a few times when people worried about the line of succession. In 2004, then-Gov. John Baldacci was hospitalized after a car accident, raising questions about succession.

There is still no word about how serious the governor’s health problem was, but Senate President Thibodeau said he was called Saturday night by a member of the governor’s staff, to alert him that the governor was in the hospital.

