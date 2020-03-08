x
Governors conference planned for Maine will be moved online

The Summer Meeting of the National Governors Association (NGA) was slated to convene Wednesday in Portland but has been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
From left to right, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Maine Gov. Janet Mills at the NGA meeting on, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Salt Lake City.

PORTLAND, Maine — A meeting of governors from around the country that had been scheduled to take place in Maine has been moved online to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

The Summer Meeting of the National Governors Association (NGA) was slated to convene Wednesday in Portland. Portland would have been the host of the meeting for the first time since 1983 and was meant to coincide with Maine's bicentennial and 100th anniversary of national women's suffrage.

The association says the event has been moved online “in accordance with public health guidelines and to afford governors from around the country a forum to meet and discuss common goals and priorities without leaving their home states, commonwealths and territories.” 

The organizers of the event said more than 40 governors are expected to participate in the meeting where they'll share public policy ideas and discuss trends. 

The NGA says during the meeting, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will hand the reins to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as chair of the association representing all 55 governors of states and territories. 

The public session will be streamed on NGA’s social media channels from 2:30 p.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. EDT. To watch the meeting, visit NGA’s Facebook or YouTube channels or homepage

