PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's Republican governor is urging the federal government to reject his state's voter-approved plan to expand Medicaid.

Maine submitted the plan Tuesday. Gov. Paul LePage on Aug. 31 asked Republican President Trump's administration to reject it.

Nearly three out of five Mainers last November voted to allow adults under age 65 with incomes at or below 138 percent of the federal poverty line to apply for Medicaid coverage starting July 2.

LePage has said he'd rather go to jail than jeopardize Maine's finances by expanding Medicaid.

Pro-expansion groups sued the LePage administration for failing to file paperwork to receive federal expansion funding.

A legal battle ensued, and courts ordered Maine to file the plan.

A state Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman said Maine has complied with the court order.

