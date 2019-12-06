AUGUSTA, Maine — In a press meeting, Governor Janet Mills signs L.D. 1313, "An Act to Enact the Maine Death with Dignity Act".

Governor Mills shared with NEWS CENTER Maine's Don Carrigan that this was the most difficult decision she has made in her governorship.

"It is our duty to provide end of life care," said Governor Mills on the responsibilities of the government.

On June 3rd, the House passed the Bill by one vote.

The House voted 73-72 to pass L.D. 1313, "An Act To Enact the Maine Death with Dignity Act". Six lawmakers were absent.

The Death with Dignity Bill passed the Maine Senate on June 4th, 2019.

The Senate on Tuesday voted mostly along party lines, 19-16, with three Democratic lawmakers — Sens. Michael Carpenter of Houlton, Bill Diamond of Windham and Mark Lawrence of Eliot — going against the measure, and one Republican, Sen. Marianne Moore of Calais, voting in favor.

