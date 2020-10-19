Governor Janet Mills plans to vote on Monday

Following the September debate between Biden and President Trump, Mills released a statement saying: "Yesterday, Joe Biden laid out a clear vision of hope, unity, and prosperity for the next four years. Joe has a proven record of strong and sturdy leadership and a plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic, to rebuild our economy better than before, and to give working class Americans a fair shake. Maine people are already requesting their absentee ballots in record numbers, and, in 35 days, they will cast their ballots to elect a new leader in Joe Biden who will fight for our state and our communities and who will honor our military and our distinguished veterans at the highest level.”