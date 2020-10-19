Governor Janet Mills plans to vote on Monday

FARMINGTON, Maine — Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills will vote in-person absentee tomorrow, Monday, October 19 in her hometown of Farmington.
According to the Governor's office, Mills will cast her vote around 9:45 a.m. at the Farmington Municipal Building in Farmington.
Mills is an open supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Following the September debate between Biden and President Trump, Mills released a statement saying: "Yesterday, Joe Biden laid out a clear vision of hope, unity, and prosperity for the next four years. Joe has a proven record of strong and sturdy leadership and a plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic, to rebuild our economy better than before, and to give working class Americans a fair shake. Maine people are already requesting their absentee ballots in record numbers, and, in 35 days, they will cast their ballots to elect a new leader in Joe Biden who will fight for our state and our communities and who will honor our military and our distinguished veterans at the highest level.”
