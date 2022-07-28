Mills looking into amendment to protect abortion rights

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Maine Constitution may already protect the right to an abortion.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday that her administration is reviewing whether the right to an abortion is already enshrined in the Maine Constitution, or if an amendment is warranted.

Mills said it’s possible that the Maine Constitution already has protections that the U.S. Constitution does not under a Supreme Court ruling in June. But she said all options are “on the table.” Maine already has a law adopted in 1993 that codified the right to an abortion.

Mills’ comments came after receiving the endorsement of Planned Parenthood’s political action committee.

“It’s a little preliminary to say that it either does or doesn’t, or that we need a constitutional amendment at this time, but all of those things are on the table,” the governor said.

Abortion has become an issue in campaigns after the Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling that women have a constitutional right to an abortion. That left the issue for individual states to decide.