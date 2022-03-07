Janet Mills to announce incumbent run for Maine governor

The official announcement is expected to be made in a video message via email and social media.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is set to formalize her re-election campaign Tuesday, according to a source with knowledge of the governor's plans.

Mills sent out an email to supporters over the weekend teasing a "big announcement."

A source also said Mills plans to submit her signature petitions to qualify for the ballot late this week.

Mills' Republican opponent, former Gov. Paul LePage, submitted his signatures to the Secretary of State's Office in early February after announcing his plans to run in July.

In an exclusive interview with NEWS CENTER Maine, LePage said he is a "changed" man since leaving office.

"The big change in me has been the last four years watching what's going on in the country," he said. "I am absolutely convinced that if we continue to hate each other, if we don't find a path to at least like each other and respect each other, our country is in for doom."

Despite a massive state budget surplus, LePage took aim at Mills over her handling of the pandemic and the impact on the economy.

He called Mills' plan to send out half of the state's $822 million surplus back to taxpayers "a massive mistake."

LePage instead said the money should provide a permanent tax cut.

The Governor's Office responded saying a permanent tax cut with a short-lived surplus could potentially lead to scenarios of cutting spending or raising taxes down the road when the state no longer has a surplus.

The pandemic will likely be a big topic of the heated race between Mills and LePage.

Mills has already defended her decisions to curb the spread of COVID-19 because of republican backlash.