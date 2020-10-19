Governor Janet Mills casts ballot in Farmington, says she voted for 'change'

Mills voted in-person absentee in her hometown of Farmington on Monday.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills voted in-person absentee Monday in her hometown of Farmington.

The governor cast her vote around 9:45 a.m. at the Farmington Municipal Building in Farmington.

Mills is an open supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Following the September debate between Biden and President Trump, Mills released a statement saying: "Yesterday, Joe Biden laid out a clear vision of hope, unity, and prosperity for the next four years. Joe has a proven record of strong and sturdy leadership and a plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic, to rebuild our economy better than before, and to give working class Americans a fair shake. Maine people are already requesting their absentee ballots in record numbers, and, in 35 days, they will cast their ballots to elect a new leader in Joe Biden who will fight for our state and our communities and who will honor our military and our distinguished veterans at the highest level.”

The governor said she was proud to vote for Joe Biden for president, Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate, and Jared Golden for Congress, as well as several Franklin County candidates for public office, including her good friend State Representative Scott Landry.

Mills joins thousands of Mainers who have already cast their ballot. She said Maine's election process is going smoothly thus far.

"Whatever the press is about other states, what's going on in other states, Maine is running smoothly at this time and we expect and want it to run smoothly right up until the final count of the final ballot," Mills said.