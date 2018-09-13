AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The 128th Maine Legislature will be back in Augusta on Thursday for what they all hope will be the last time for this session. And lawmakers will vote on what could be the last veto from Gov. Paul LePage, after a record number during his eight years in office.

The latest veto is of LD 1925, "An Act To Provide Funding for the Conduct of Elections." It was passed nearly two weeks ago, on Aug. 30, and contains emergency funding of more than $334,000 for the secretary of state to pay for this fall’s election.

In his veto message Wednesday, the governor called it "shifty financing," complaining the bill was passed at the last minute, late at night, with little or no discussion and with many Republican legislators not there to vote.

Gov. LePage also complained that Secretary of State Dunlap had assured lawmakers before the June primary that there was enough money in the department accounts to pay for ranked-choice costs. The veto message called the bill a "shakedown of Maine taxpayers," and refers to the state legislature as "dysfunctional."

The secretary of state’s office said Wednesday the money is needed for the extra cost of printing ballots for ranked-choice voting in November. The department spokesperson said if the funding doesn’t go through, the office will be late paying the printing bills and that will cost the taxpayers more money in late fees.

The secretary’s office also said the June primary used up all available funds for ranked-choice, because the legislature had failed to appropriate any money for the controversial voting system.

Ranked-choice voting will be used for federal races only in November — the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. The Maine Constitution won’t allow it to be used for general election races for governor or legislature.

© NEWS CENTER Maine