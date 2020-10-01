Governor Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would've allowed sports betting in the state of Maine.

On Friday, Mills voted of 27 bills. 24 of those will turn into laws, while three of them, including "An Act To Ensure Proper Oversight of Sports Betting in the State" will not.

Mills said she acknowledges the time and effort members of the Legislature put into the bill but cannot justify it.

"I remain unconvinced at this time that the majority of Maine people are ready to legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic event,” Gov. Mills said in a statement.

“Before Maine joins the frenzy of states hungry to attract this market, I believe we need to examine the issue more clearly; better understand the evolving experiences of other states; and thoughtfully determine the best approach for Maine,” Governor Mills continued. “That approach needs to balance the desire to suppress gambling activities now being conducted illegally and the need to protect youthful gamblers and those least able to absorb losses under a closely regulated scheme.”

