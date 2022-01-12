Gov. Mills touts climate council accomplishments during last two years

Gov. Mills announced, along with the goals planned out in 2020, more than five million dollars in new investments to communities and organizations.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Governor Mills announced Thursday new investments for communities to prioritize climate change adaptations.

It's part of the four-year plan of the Mills-appointed climate council, formed in 2020, to make the state carbon neutral by 2045.

During her announcement at Colby College in Waterville, Mills cited the recent accomplishments of the council.

“We are making unprecedented strides to embrace clean energy, to reduce carbon emissions, and to help our communities fight, at every level, the greatest danger of our time," Mills said. “With our climate action plan as our guide, we will be the generation that protects this precious place we all call home, so that future generations may live in a Maine that is as beautiful and bountiful as it is today.”

On top of announcing $5.4 million in investments for nine organizations and 91 communities, the accomplishments of the climate council so far in the last two years were noted.

Notably, the state is ahead of its goal in installing new heat pumps for homes, which reduce the reliance on heating oil, Efficiency Maine Executive Director Michael Stoddard said.

"Maine's homeowners and businesses are realizing they have a bunch of choices... they can take out the old system and replace it with heat pumps... it can even give them air conditioning," Stoddard said. "We've had tremendous success in getting Maines interested in getting heat pumps."

But while the climate council is ahead of schedule for heat pumps, the heat pump installations for low-income households are behind.

"We want to make sure low and moderate-income houses are contributing as well… they don't have as much disposable income so we’re changing these programs to make it easier for those households to access it."

Stoddard added low-income Mainers can go on his organization's website to find out if they qualify for a rebate on their heat pump.

The climate council also added a new interactive website where you can check in on the council's progress.