AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills appointed former House Speaker Hannah Pingree, the daughter of Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, to lead and change the Office of Policy Management.

Mills said, under the leadership of Pingree, 42, she wants to transition the Office of Policy Management to dive into police challenges and propose workable solutions under the framework of the newly retitled Office of Innovation and the Future.

Mills made the announcement Thursday, Jan. 17, but previously mentioned her plans for this new office in her inaugural speech on Jan. 2.

According to Mills, the Office of Innovation and the Future (OIF) will “dive into major policy challenges, foster collaboration and propose concrete, workable solutions” to the state’s problems.

Pingree will have to develop a plan to transition the office which will then go before the Maine State Legislature for approval.

Under the new framework, Mills says the OIF will bring back some of the essential functions of the former State Planning Office.

Mills intends the new office will tackle critical issues for Mainers like health care, workforce development and climate change.

Pingree said in a statement:

“From the cost of health care to climate change to our workforce shortage, Maine faces a set of serious challenges. But inherent in those challenges are also opportunities to marshal the collective power of state government to address them and begin charting a course for a better future. I am excited by the opportunity to work on these issues and look forward to working with the governor create the Office of Innovation and the Future for the betterment of our state.”

Pingree served as Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010 and also served as the House Majority Leader, Chair of the Committee on Health and Human Services, and a member of the Appropriations Committee.

Like her mother, Pingree has managed several family small businesses, including a farm, restaurant, and inn. According to Mills' office, Pingree has worked in her community on education, housing issues and eldercare

Pingree earned a degree from Brown University in political science and lives in North Haven with her husband and two children.