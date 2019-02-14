AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is showing new support for a proposed 145-mile power transmission line.

Maine Public reports Mills questioned the project during her campaign for election, saying the proposal needed to offer concrete and long-term benefits to Maine residents.

Mills told the station Tuesday she is pleased with what the companies involved are offering for rate subsidies and funding for new energy technology such as electric vehicles.

Central Maine Power's planned New England Clean Energy Connect project would bring power from Quebec to southern New England.

Mills says she wants to see a finalized package before passing judgment.

CMP needs approval from the state Public Utilities Commission and federal authorities before it can move forward with construction.