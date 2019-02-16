AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has met with the head of the company that owns Central Maine Power shortly after she expressed support for a proposed 145-mile power transmission line.

Maine Public reports Mills spokeswoman Lindsay Crete says Iberdrola CEO Ignacio Galan met with the governor's staff for about 20 minutes Wednesday.

Crete says staff members discussed CMP's recent billing issues, and not the transmission project.

Mills said Tuesday she was pleased with what CMP was offering for the project as far as rate subsidies and funding for new energy technologies.

The transmission line would bring power from Quebec to southern New England.

Mills' statement prompted opponents to speak out against the project, which they say will damage wildlife and do little to benefit electricity customers in Maine.