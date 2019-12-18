MAINE, USA — The Maine Ethics Commission on Wednesday fined the inaugural committee of Gov. Janet Mills $2,000. Democratic Senate candidate Betsy Sweet, meanwhile, agreed to repay more than $8,000 in taxpayer money used to fund her 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

Mills’ committee was fined for continuing to collect donations past the deadline set by law for accepting contributions.

The committee paid off its more than $60,000 expense to the Augusta Civic Center on Dec. 2 following a $43,000 donation in late November from financier and philanthropist S. Donald Sussman, NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald reported.

Sweet, meanwhile, was faulted after an audit revealed she was reimbursed from the state’s Clean Election program for purchases made before she qualified for the program in April 2018.

RELATED: Maine governor releases 10-year economic plan

RELATED: Gov. Mills orders response to increase in youth vaping

According to Maine Ethics Commission Executive Director Jonathan Wayne, Mills' inaugural committee conducted additional fundraising beyond the deadline, into the summer and fall of 2019, until the outstanding bill was paid.

Frank O’Hara, Sweet’s gubernatorial campaign treasurer, described the errors as “an honest mistake.”

Sweet is one of four Democrats running in 2020 for the party’s nomination to face U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican.

RELATED: Gov. Mills releases bill to boost nursing home funding

RELATED: Governor Janet Mills nominates 3 women to judicial posts