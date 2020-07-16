Gov. Mills endorses Gideon for US Senate

This marks two key endorsements in two days for Gideon.

AUGUSTA, Maine — It's been a busy week for Sara Gideon.

On Tuesday she clinched the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate; on Wednesday the election already began to heat up as she and Susan Collins clashed over debates, and also nabbed a big endorsement from the Human Rights Campaign; and on Thursday, Gov. Janet Mills announced her endorsement of Gideon.

The Mills endorsement may not come as a surprise, being they're both Democrats, but it serves as another indicator of the tough battle Collins will face leading up to the General Election.

In the announcement, Mills cited Gideon's "proven track record of standing up for Maine families no matter what," and her "leadership on protecting Mainers with pre-existing conditions to passing legislation to lift Maine children and families out of poverty."

This marks two key endorsements in two days for Gideon. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) flipped to support her after supporting Collins in every race since 2002.

“Despite Susan Collins’ record of support on certain key LGBTQ issues, her support of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump’s agenda, endorsement of Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court and failure to hold Donald Trump accountable, is simply untenable,” HRC President Alphonso David said in a statement.