AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- In a few weeks, Mainers will elect a new governor to replace Paul LePage. But the current governor is planning to leave a present for his successor. It’s a proposed budget for the next two years, which includes many of the LePage administration’s priorities.

The new governor will have to deliver a budget by the end of January, and Gov. LePage’s finance commissioner, Alec Porteous, says this document will help them get started. But Commissioner Porteous says its also about trying to keep some of their policy priorities in place.

The budget guideline calls for sustainable funding for Medicaid expansion, no increase in revenue sharing to towns and cities and restraints on new school funding. Those have all been key issues for the governor during the past eight years.

It also says Maine needs to keep controlling the cost of the MaineCare program., another familiar LePage issue. Porteous says the next governor doesn’t have to use the budget but he hopes they will.

"It’s an opportunity for the governor to weigh in on policy issues facing our state," Porteous said. "The governor is passionate about the state of Maine, proud of a number of accomplishments over eight years, and wants to suggest next steps we can take to stay ion the path of economic growth and population growth."

Porteous plans to deliver the proposed budget and guidelines — called the "framework" — the week after the election.

The four candidates for governor had varied reactions to the governor’s effort:

Republican Shawn Moody, who has said he supports many of LePage’s policies, said: "First and foremost we should all recognize that Maine is in a stronger financial position today than it has been in the past. We would examine any blueprint that is provided by a Governor, and appreciate that this administration has prepared one for review. We look forward to evaluating the proposal and how it might need adjustments based on our new administration’s priorities."

Democrat Janet Mills’ campaign said: "Like most Mainers, Janet is frugal – and that’s how she will lead the state, ensuring that taxpayer money is spent efficiently and effectively and that the state lives within its means. If she is privileged to become governor, her Administration will take … into consideration Governor LePage’s proposals and then work collaboratively with the Legislature to build a budget that lowers health care costs, supports education, and grows the economy, reflecting the values and concerns of all Mainers."

Independent Alan Caron was less eager to review LePage’s suggestions: "His attempts now to shape conversations in the next administration are not welcome or helpful. We are about to begin a new chapter in Maine, one that I hope will display far less partisan anger and 'my-way-or-the-highway' thinking."

Independent Terry Hayes took a different approach: "As Maine’s first Clean Elections Governor, my administration’s budget will not be unduly influenced by party leaders, special interests, or wealthy campaign contributors. Our budget will be based on the needs and aspirations of the Maine people and our unified effort to lower health care costs, grow Maine’s economy, prepare students for the jobs of today and tomorrow, and keep our state beautiful, prosperous and safe for our children. I look forward to reviewing the outgoing Governor’s recommendations and I thank him for his input."

