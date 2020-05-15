DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Republican state representative asked prosecutors to bring criminal charges against Colorado’s top public health official Thursday, claiming that she illegally falsified death records to inflate COVID-19 death totals.

Rep. Mark Baisley (R-Roxborough Park) issued a formal letter requesting an investigation and criminal charges by George Brauchler, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District. Brauchler is also a Republican.

Baisley accuses Jill Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), of “falsely altering death certificates.” CDPHE collects and reports COVID-19 statistics from across Colorado. CPDHE says Colorado is approaching 1,100 known deaths from complications of the virus.

“Falsely inflating the number of deaths due to COVID-19 adversely impacts the professional reputation of nursing homes, hospitals and healthcare workers while creating undue fear for families,” Baisley wrote.

He provided a letter dated April 17 from the Someren Glen senior care facility to its staff, residents, and residents’ families. The letter said CPDHE had overruled the cause of death findings by attending physicians in order to list seven deaths as being caused by COVID-19.

“We have never seen a situation where the health department overrules a physician’s findings,” the letter provided by Baisley read. “However, these are unprecedented times and the health department officials did not share their motivation for changing physician’s orders.”

CDPHE did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Baisley's claims late Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, the Montezuma County coroner told 9Wants to Know that the state overruled the cause of death for a person in his jurisdiction. While the 35-year-old man was found to have the coronavirus, George Deavers determined his cause of death was alcohol-related.

9Wants to Know received this statement from CDPHE regarding how the department classifies deaths, in relation to COVID-19:

“We follow the CDC-accepted definition for COVID-19 cases and deaths, which was developed by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. These standards help assure that our comparisons are “apples to apples.”

Here’s how we classify deaths, in accordance to CDC nationwide accepted standards:

We classify a death as confirmed when there was a case who had a positive SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) laboratory test and then died. We also classify some deaths as probable. You can find the full criteria for that on our website under 'About our Data,' but the gist is that there must be strong epidemiological evidence of COVID-19 such as a combination of close contact with a confirmed case and symptoms of COVID-19. We will also count a death as a COVID-19 death when there is no known positive laboratory test but the death certificate lists “COVID-19” as a cause of death.”

Elected Republicans at the local and state level have been critical of public health leaders throughout the pandemic.

Baisley previously signed on to an effort encouraging Douglas County to break ties with Tri-County Health Department after its public health leaders suggested a stay-home order.

Prior criticism from Republicans at the state legislature had focused on policy decisions. Baisley’s letter is the first formal accusation of criminal wrongdoing by Colorado’s public health officials.

