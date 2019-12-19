WASHINGTON — The House voted to impeach President Donald Trump, but Rep. Jared Golden voted 'no' on the second article of impeachment, Obstruction of Congress.

Golden told NEWS CENTER Maine on Dec. 17 that he would support the first article charging Pres. Trump with abuse of power, but not the second article.

Golden said officials could have used the courts instead of congressional authority to issue subpoenas to try and settle the disagreement about executive privilege.

“This is not something that I enjoy at all, but I do think it's necessary to protect the well-being of our country and to protect our coming 2020 presidential election,” Golden said.

