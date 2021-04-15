Golden, Pingree vote to pass Paycheck Fairness Act through the House

The bill, which is supported by President Joe Biden's administration, passed 217-210 on a mostly party-line vote.

Maine Congressman Jared Golden and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree voted in support of the Paycheck Fairness Act passed through the House on Thursday.

House Democrats approved legislation that they say would help close the gap between what men and women are paid in the workplace, though the measure faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate.

“Equal pay for equal work is one of the most strongly supported policies in Maine’s Second Congressional District and I hear about it frequently from constituents from all over,” Golden said in a statement. “It’s a simple matter of fairness — if you are putting in the same hard work and getting the job done, you deserve equal pay no matter if you are a man or a woman.”

Nearly 60 years after Congress mandated #equalpay for equal work, women in ME still make $0.83 for every $1 made by a man.



We're passing the #PaycheckFairnessAct today to those strengthen equal pay requirements and increase penalities for engaging in wage discrimination. 1/ pic.twitter.com/ZBmtVCmAIT — Congressman Jared Golden (@RepGolden) April 15, 2021

The bill would make it easier to sue employers over pay discrimination, curb the ability of companies to retaliate, and beef up enforcement of existing laws, including a new requirement that businesses submit detailed pay data to the federal government for use in policing pay discrimination laws. It would also ban employers from prohibiting employees from discussing their salaries.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree shared her support for the act on Twitter by posting the difference between men's and women's salaries. Pingree did not list a source for the figures she posted.

$47,299 vs $57,456



⬆️ That’s women’s median income vs men’s median income.



🗣Women deserve #equalpay and that’s why I am voting for the #PaycheckFairnessAct. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) April 15, 2021