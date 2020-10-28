Gideon to host drive-in rally in final days of Senate race

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Sara Gideon will host a drive-in rally at the Cumberland Fairgrounds on Friday.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — In the final stretch of one of the most expensive and tight races in Maine history, Democratic candidate Sara Gideon is looking to harness some momentum with one last rally.

Gideon, who is looking to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, will host a "Get Out the Vote" drive-in rally on Friday, just days before Election Day.

Drive-ins have become a popular and safe entertainment option amid the pandemic. Many musicians and entertainers partnered with Maine drive-ins this summer as a way to hold events amid coronavirus venue closures.

The Ballroom Thieves, a Boston-based rock-folk band, and Oshima Brothers, a Maine-based duo, will join Gideon as special guests.

Mainers! Please join us this Friday in Cumberland for a drive-in rally to help get out the vote for @SaraGideon! We'll be performing alongside @oshima_brothers & other special guests, so it'll obviously be a great time.



The Gideon campaign says the rally will follow safety protocols:

All vehicles will be spaced 6-8 feet from one another.

All attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times except for when using a designated restroom.

All attendees must wear a mask when leaving your vehicle to use a restroom.

The event is free but attendees are required to reserve a parking spot because space is limited.

The Collins campaign meanwhile is continuing its bus tour, with Collins meeting with supporters and various small business owners across Maine. The Collins campaign did not respond for comment on events they may have in the immediate days before the election, or Gideon's rally.