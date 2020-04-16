Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon is now leading Sen. Susan Collins in fundraising after a $7.1 million haul in the first quarter of 2020.

According to the Press Herald, Gideon has raised $14.8 million total in her bid to unseat Collins, who is seeking a fifth term this November.

Collins, meanwhile, raised $2.4 million this quarter, bringing her total fundraising to date to $13.2 million. Collins also closed the quarter with $5.6 million cash on hand, compared to Gideon’s $4.6 million.

This story will be updated.

