Gideon casts her ballot in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — With the election just 20 days away, the Democratic candidate in one of the most heated and watched races in the country cast her absentee ballot Wednesday in Freeport.

Sara Gideon, who is looking to unseat four-term Republican incumbent Susan Collins, voted early in-person via absentee ballot Wednesday morning at the Freeport Town Hall.

The latest polls show a tight race between Gideon and Collins, with Gideon leading by just one point.

Maine will use a ranked-choice voting format in the General Election—marking the first time in U.S. history the process will be used in a presidential election. For the presidential and Senate races, voters will choose their candidates in order of preference by marking candidates as their first, second, third, and subsequent choices.

While Gideon and Collins remain the frontrunners, ranked-choice voting will give Independent candidates Lisa Savage and Max Linn a chance at siphoning votes away from the leading party’s candidates.

Unlike her opponent, it’s clear who Gideon cast her vote for in the presidential race: former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden endorsed Gideon in July, saying “We can't just go back to the way things were. We need to make progress on health care, the climate crisis, criminal justice reform, our courts, and so much more. And to do that, I need Sara Gideon in the U.S. Senate."

Gideon said she's "so honored" to have Biden's support in the race, and later made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention to voice her support to Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

So glad I was able to join @MaggieRogers in Scarborough and introduce her at the @DemConvention tonight! Together, we will elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, #FlipTheSenate, and elect Democrats up and down the ballot. https://t.co/0vpC9WaDLP — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideon) August 18, 2020

Collins, meanwhile, has maintained she is staying out of the presidential politics and focusing on her own race, despite being endorsed by President Donald Trump. Gideon and the Democrats have pressed Collins to say who she is supporting for president, saying Mainers deserve to know.

The topic was, of course, a focus at the first Senate debate on Sept. 11.

"I don't think the people of Maine need my advice on whom to support for president," Collins said, to which Gideon responded later in the debate, "It's not that Mainers need advice on who to vote for...They want to know who their Senator thinks should be leading us."