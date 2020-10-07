Germany seizes server hosting pilfered US police files

A computer server that hosted a huge cache of files from U.S. federal, state, local law enforcement agencies obtained in a Houston data breach last month was seized

BOSTON — Acting at the behest of the U.S. government, German authorities have seized a computer server that hosted a huge cache of files from U.S. federal, state and local law enforcement agencies obtained in a Houston data breach last month.

The publisher, a transparency collective called Distributed Denial of Secrets, says it got the documents from an outside individual who sympathizes with nationwide protests against police killings of unarmed Black people.