Germany seizes server hosting pilfered US police files

A computer server that hosted a huge cache of files from U.S. federal, state, local law enforcement agencies obtained in a Houston data breach last month was seized
Credit: AP

BOSTON — Acting at the behest of the U.S. government, German authorities have seized a computer server that hosted a huge cache of files from U.S. federal, state and local law enforcement agencies obtained in a Houston data breach last month. 

The publisher, a transparency collective called Distributed Denial of Secrets, says it got the documents from an outside individual who sympathizes with nationwide protests against police killings of unarmed Black people. 

Twitter has permanently suspended the group’s account after it linked to the posted documents, saying it violated Twitter policy against publishing hacked material.

