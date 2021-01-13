House convenes to weigh Trump impeachment | Live updates

The House is weighing whether to charge President Trump with responsibility for inciting the riots in Washington last week.

ATLANTA — The U.S. House of Representatives appears set to conduct a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump today, a final rebuke with a week to go until Joe Biden's inauguration.

It comes after Vice President Mike Pence notified House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to initiate the president's removal from office last night.

A single article of impeachment introduced on Tuesday alleges that the president "committed a high Crime and Misdemeanor against the Nation by inciting an insurrection" in stoking a mob of his supporters at a rally that preceded the sacking the U.S. Capitol last week.

It also asserts Trump "remains a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our democracy" with law enforcement agencies on alert for potential continued protests in D.C. and at state capitols around the country ahead of Biden's inauguration.

The House convenes at 9 a.m. this morning to take up the matter.

Meanwhile, Georgia counties continue to progress toward certifying last week's Senate runoff results. According to the Secretary of State's website, 96 of the state's 159 counties - just more than 60% - have no certified their results.

They have a deadline of Friday to complete certification. At least one, Bartow County, has initiated its own hand count audit to assure public confidence.

The county said it has "no reason to think the results of the runoff are not accurate."

11Alive will provide updates as they come in throughout Wednesday. Please note all times below are Eastern.

11:50 a.m. | Here were Rep. Carter's remarks in opposition to impeachment:

"What happened on Wednesday, January 6 was nothing short of pure anarchy, and those individuals who broke the law should be held accountable for their actions they should be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law and they should be put in jail.

"This was one of the saddest days of my life last Wednesday. Our thoughts and our prayers are with the police officers and other law enforcement who carried out their duties on that tragic day, including Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood.

"Right now our focus should be on healing - healing our nation. With so many upset and dismayed at the actions of last week, it's our responsibility to chart a path forward to subdue the growing animosity and find ways to heal our country.

"Unfortunately I don't believe this resolution will achieve those goals, especially seven days ahead of the inauguration. This is a very serious and concerning effort during such a tense and fragile time in our country. I urge my colleagues to consider how this will further entrench people during such a tense time. I cannot support this resolution."

11:35 a.m. | Here's Rep. Buddy Carter, a Georgia Republican, speaking against impeachment a short while ago:

9:15 a.m. | Many new details here as federal prosecutors in the D.C. District Court have submitted an argument for keeping Cleveland Grover Meredith in jail until he has a trial. The Georgia man was arrested in connection to last week's Capitol riots and for threatening Nancy Pelosi.

Federal prosecutors say Cleveland Meredith drove to D.C. after the Capitol siege began, bringing weapons and a trailer stocked with ammunition. "War time," he said in a text message. https://t.co/FaCZktGh0b pic.twitter.com/C5sTZ9quH1 — Brad Heath (@bradheath) January 13, 2021

7:40 a.m. | Georgia House Speaker Rep. David Ralston will discuss election reform, among other issues, at an "Eggs and Issues" virtual event this morning.

Georgia Republicans in the state legislature are targeting changes to the voting process after the rancor following November's election.

Speaker Ralston will discuss election reform, Georgia’s health care and mental health systems as well as our thriving film and entertainment industries. #gapol https://t.co/d9KDRbkN6w — Kaleb McMichen (@KalebMcMichen) January 13, 2021

6:00 a.m. | Good morning! If you're interested in the impeachment process, you can read about it here.

Georgia features heavily in the House Judiciary Committee report in support of impeachment, appearing more than 100 times in the document.