Freeport brewery cancels Women for Trump event after supposedly being misled by campaign

It’s unclear whether the Women for Trump bus tour will make other arrangements for an event in Maine on Wednesday or for another time.

FREEPORT, Maine — The Women for Trump bus tour was set to make a stop in Freeport Wednesday at Stars and Stripes Brewing, but the brewery owners say the event was “unauthorized” and instead will be closed on Wednesday.

The campaign stop was planned for 5 p.m. at the brewery, and according to details released by the Trump campaign, the event was going to feature Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Katrina Pierson, and National Co-Chair of Women for Trump and Former Florida Attorney General the Honorable Pam Bondi.

Newly-minted Republican nominee for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District Dale Crafts and Maine GOP Chairwoman Dr. Demi Kouzounas were also set to be in attendance.

But according to a Facebook post posted by brewery owners Brad and Nancy Nadeau, the event won’t be happening—at least not in their establishment.

“Due to an unauthorized political event being held at our brewery will we not open our doors tomorrow,” the post reads. “Stars & Stripes Brewing was created to support Veterans, services members and the community. We do not support or take sides in political agendas.”

According to the post, the Nadeaus were misled by the campaign.

“We were asked in this particular situation if a group of women who support a political agenda could enjoy a beer at our brewery. We believe everyone has equal rights as they should, and do not deny anyone from entering our facility. Now we see that there is a political reasoning to be here and we again do not endorse any political party nor view.”

The Trump campaign says the Women for Trump bus tour will travel throughout Maine and New Hampshire and “engage voters through roundtables, meet-and-greets, and sit-downs with business owners and local leaders.” Two events are planned in N.H. on Thursday.

It’s unclear whether the Women for Trump bus tour will make other arrangements for an event in Maine on Wednesday or for another time.

In response to the event confusion, Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra released the following statement:

“While the rest of the country deals with the fallout from Trump’s failed coronavirus response, the Trump campaign can’t even get a photo op right. As they spin their wheels to explain away Trump’s attempts to strip health coverage from thousands of Maine women, his efforts to undermine reproductive rights, and his regulations designed to turn our schools back to a time when sexual assault and harassment were swept under the rug, Maine women will be waiting to vote him out come November.”

The Trump campaign and the Nadeaus did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine’s request for comment.