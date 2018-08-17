BRUNSWICK (NEWS CENTER Maine) — U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) is drawing bipartisan support from two well-known politicians from Maine.

Former U.S. Senators from Maine George Mitchell (D) and Bill Cohen (R) are backing King in his re-election bid for U.S. Senate in 2018.

This Senate race has it all.

Challenging independent King is libertarian Eric Brakey, 29, who secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate and socialist Zak Ringelstein who won the Democratic nomination.

Ringelstein got an endorsement of his own from The Democratic Socialists of America in his bid to unseat King.

The public school teacher is the only major-party Senate candidate in the nation to be a dues-paying Democratic Socialist, and he's the first Senate candidate to earn a DSA endorsement this year.

