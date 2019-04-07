WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Senator from Maine and Defense Secretary William Cohen is admonishing President Trump's use of the United States military for July Fourth events in Washington, D.C. that are shutting down parts of the National Mall.

Tanks and armored personnel carriers passed through D.C. neighborhoods this week en route to the National Mall for President Trump's 'Salute to America.'

RELATED: Don't panic: Army warns residents armored vehicles will roll through D.C.

"It is not HIS military. These are not HIS generals," Cohen told Anderson Cooper in an interview on CNN, saying politicizing the military in Trump's Fourth of July "extravaganza" is a bad idea.

Cohen told Cooper he was inspired by the young men and women in the military during his four years working at the Pentagon, and he likes to promote the members of the military for their sacrifices, dedication, and patriotism when appropriate.

However, Cohen said, "the tradition in this country for the Fourth of July is to be Independence Day."

"I think what the president has done in trying to promote this as a spectacular event he's sort of the ringmaster of the greatest show on earth, and it comes at a time when he is attempting to politicize the institutions in this country which we like to think as being completely independent," Cohen told Cooper.

Cohen cited times the President has referred to generals in the military as "my generals" referring to the judiciary as "my court" and even "my Federal Reserve."

"To me, the most troubling is the potential politicizing of the military. It is one of the last institutions the American people see as being non-political," Cohen said.

<iframe width="416" height="234" src="//fave.api.cnn.io/v1/fav/?video=politics/2019/07/04/william-cohen-donald-trump-july-4th-military-ac360-vpx.cnn&customer=cnn&edition=domestic&env=prod" frameborder="0"></iframe>