MAINE, USA — 'Putin's favorite congressman' Dana Rohrabacher is in the news for his part in the Julian Assange pardoning claims, but this story might be closer to home than you think.

That's because Dana Rohrabacher and his family recently moved to York, The Portland Press Herald reported last month.

Rohrabacher left the U.S. House a year ago after losing his bid for a 16th term representing Orange County, Calif. In June, Rohrabacher bought a four-bedroom, Victorian-style home for $849,000 on a 3-acre riverside lot in York with his wife and 13-year-old triplets.

On Christmas Day, he posted a picture on Facebook of his family in front of Cape Neddick lighthouse, writing, “Today the Rohrabacher family is especially grateful for our health and our new location in York, Maine. We feel blessed to have spent most of our lives in OC immersed in SoCal surf culture, but now we are feeling very much at home here in southern coastal Maine.”

At a hearing in London on Wednesday, lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said there was evidence then-Congressman Dana Rohrabacher delivered the pardon offer to Assange on President Donald Trump's instructions in 2017. A lawyer for Assange says the WikiLeaks founder plans to claim during his extradition hearing that the Trump administration offered to pardon him if he agreed to say Russia wasn't involved in leaking Democratic National Committee emails.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called the claims "a complete fabrication and a total lie." Grisham says Trump "barely knows" Rohrabacher and had "never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject."

