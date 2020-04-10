Flags ordered to lower to half-staff Sunday to honor fallen fire fighters

In accordance with a directive of POTUS, Governor Mills orders United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on Sunday, October 4.

AUGUSTA, Maine — In accordance with a directive of President Trump, Governor Janet Mills has ordered that the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered to half-staff statewide tomorrow, Sunday, October 4, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

In a statement, Governor Janet Mills says, “Maine’s firefighters and first responders courageously put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, our state, and our nation. As we recognize Fire Prevention Week across the nation, let us also pay tribute to those firefighters who gave their lives to save others and take every precaution we can to prevent fires in the first place.”

The President proclaimed Sunday, October 4th through Saturday, October 10th, 2020, as Fire Prevention Week. On Sunday, October 4, 2020, in accordance with Public Law 107–51, the flag of the United States will be flown at half-staff in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.