AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has ordered flags lowered to half-staff at the Statehouse and in Brewer on Monday to honor former state Rep. Archie Verow.

Verow was a retired Brewer city clerk, city councilor and mayor.

Verow was serving his third term in the Maine House of Representatives as the Rep for House District 128, which represents most of Brewer. Before that, he served as Brewer’s Clerk for 40 years.

Verow died from a heart attack on Thursday, Dec. 19, at age 77.

“The State of Maine has lost a cherished friend and a deeply devoted citizen who spent his life in service to his neighbors,” Gov. Mills said. “As we mourn the loss of Representative Verow, we remember his commitment to community, we honor his tireless advocacy for children and seniors, and we love, as he did, the people of Maine with humor and humility. My thoughts and prayers are with Archie’s family and friends, the people of Brewer, and his colleagues in the Legislature during this difficult time. He will be dearly missed.”

Rep. Verow was a member of the Joint Standing Committee on State and Local Government.

“I knew and worked with Archie for almost four decades. He left an incredibly positive mark on our community, the quintessential public servant. He served for 40 years as City Clerk, went on to serve on the Brewer Council as Mayor, and then to the Maine Legislature," Brewer City Manager Stephen Bost said. "Archie was a friend who I will miss very much. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fran and his family."

Verow is survived by his wife, Fran. They have three grown children and three grandchildren.

A funeral is being held Monday at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor.