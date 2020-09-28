First round Biden of ads to air in Bangor

The Biden Maine campaign's first round of television ads will start airing in Bangor on Tuesday.

The two ads, one 60-second ad titled “New Start” and one 30-second spot titled “Benefits,” contrast the differences between Biden and President Trump.

“New Start” opens with the narrator saying, “This is our chance to put the darkness of the past four years behind us. To end the anger, the insults.”

“I don’t pledge allegiance to red states of America or blue states of America — I pledge allegiance to the United States of America,” Biden says in the ad, pulling from his speech last week in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “I’m going to fight as hard for those who supported me as those who did not support me. We have a chance to put the anger and division that have overtaken this country behind us. And we can.”

The second ad speaks directly to voters and seeks to showcase what life would be like under a Biden presidency, specifically in terms of taxes. The ad says Biden’s plan would make child care more affordable, provide a $15,000 tax credit for first time home buyers, raise wages for hourly workers, increase social security benefits, and make sure the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share.

“The Biden Plan: the wealthy and big corporations pay more, you benefit,” the ad says.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign ramped up advertising in Maine and other battleground states with an eight-figure ad buy. Trump’s new ads sought to shift the focus of his campaign to the economy, and “contrast President Trump’s strong economic record with Joe Biden’s 47 years of failure.”

Both the Trump and Biden campaign ads are focused in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which is seen as crucial in Maine in the upcoming election because it has one Electoral College vote up for grabs. In 2016, Trump claimed the district, which encompasses most of the state away from Portland.

Maine is one of two states that doesn’t follow the “winner take all” system for electoral votes—Nebraska is the other. Two votes will be given to the winner of the state's popular vote, one will be awarded to the winner of the District Congressional District, and one to the winner of the 2nd Congressional District.