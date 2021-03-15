FLOTUS to travel to NH Wednesday

The Biden administration's 'Help is Here' cross-country tour will take First Lady Jill Biden to Concord, N.H. on Wednesday

CONCORD, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Concord, New Hampshire, this week as part of the administration’s “Help is Here” tour.

Details about the trip are limited, but according to the White House, the first lady’s trip will “underscored how the [American] Rescue Plan provides $130 billion to help schools reopen,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing Monday.

In addition to the first lady, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also take part in the cross-country tour this week to highlight the benefits of the $1.9 trillion plan to defeat the coronavirus and boost the economy.

The tour kicked off Monday with Harris heading to a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas and Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school.

The president, meanwhile, will travel to Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesdays before heading to Atlanta with Harris on Friday. The tour will take Emhoff to Albuquerque, New Mexico on Wednesday.

The stops at vaccination sites, businesses, schools, and more are meant to educate the public about different aspects of the giant American Rescue Plan and how it will help people get to the other side of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the press briefing on Monday, Psaki said the focus of the tour is to take time “to engage directly with the American people and make sure they understand the benefits of the package, how they can benefit from the package; and how it's going to help them get through this difficult period of time, and our economic recovery.”

“We recognize that signing the bill is just a first step,” she continued. “And getting the money out the door, ensuring people know how they can benefit, how it will help their local communities is an important part as well.”

The American Rescue Plan’s direct payments have begun going out. Help is here. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 14, 2021

The White House has detailed a theme for each day, scheduling a focus on small businesses, schools, warding off evictions, and direct checks. Jill Biden was joined by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on a tour Monday of Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington, where talked about how the plan will help families and communities, and highlight steps the school took to reopen.