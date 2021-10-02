'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

As Biden left the White House for a weekend stay in Delaware, he pledged to do everything he could to get the two pillars of his domestic agenda passed into law.

MAINE, USA — President Joe Biden is acknowledging frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill.

The president told reporters on Saturday, “Everybody is frustrated. That’s part of being in government.” Days of frantic negotiations this past week couldn't advance the bills.

