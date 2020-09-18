Eric Trump touts lobster, slams Biden

Eric Trump did mention lobster several times in his speech, but most of his time was spent ridiculing Democrat Joe Biden.

SACO, Maine — President Trump’s son, Eric, made a quick trip to southern Maine Thursday, rallying about 200 supporters who filled much of the Camp Ellis pier.

The event was billed as being about President Trump’s efforts to help the Maine lobster industry. The Trump administration recently announced it had struck a deal with the European Union to eliminate the tariff on US lobster, to return Maine lobster shippers to an equal footing with competitors from Canada. Just last week, the administration announced tariff relief funding for fisheries, which will result in an estimated $50 million in payments to Maine Lobstermen, to compensate for losses from the Chinese tariff on US lobster. That tariff was imposed as a result of the current trade war between the United States and China.

Eric Trump did mention lobster several times in his speech, but most of his time was spent ridiculing Democrat Joe Biden.

“Biden, who has been a politician for 47 years. The guy has never signed a paycheck never created a job. These guys work harder before five am than Biden has worked in the last two damn weeks.”

Former Governor Paul LePage told the crowd it is necessary for Maine’s lobster industry to re-elect the President.

Maine Democratic Party leaders meanwhile downplayed the President’s role in helping Lobstermen.