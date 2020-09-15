Eric Trump to campaign in Maine and NH on Thursday

President Trump's son Eric Trump will hold events in Saco and Portsmouth on Thursday.

SACO, Maine — President Donald Trump's son Eric will be holding campaign events in Maine and New Hampshire on Thursday, the Trump campaign announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, Eric Trump will first stop in Portsmouth, N.H., for a "Make America Great Again!" event at the Portsmouth campaign field office. The event description does not say what the event will entail but a release says he will "speak directly with the American people, spreading President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again agenda."

Then, continuing with his father's rhetoric and message of supporting the Maine lobster industry, Eric will head to the Camp Ellis Pier in Saco for the next "MAGA" event titled "Fighting for Maine Lobster with Eric Trump."

Last month Trump said he thinks he should win Maine because of measures he's taken to help the Maine lobster industry.

Pres. Obama destroyed the lobster and fishing industry in Maine. Now it’s back, bigger and better than anyone ever thought possible. Enjoy your “lobstering” and fishing! Make lots of money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Eric was in Georgia on Tuesday before making the trek north to New England and onto Pennsylvania on Friday.

Eric Trump isn't the only one of Trump's children to hit the campaign trail in the family-first political strategy that targets battleground states across the country. Ivanka will be traveling to four states in four days, while Don Jr. is set to travel to seven more states, headlining rallies, events, and fundraisers.

A few weeks ago, Trump held a rally in Londonderry, N.H., but so far no events with President Trump himself are planned for Maine.