Brakey returns to Maine Senate following recount

Former Sen. Eric Brakey, a Republican, beat Democrat Bettyann Sheats by 146 votes to represent Auburn, Durham, Poland, and New Gloucester in the Maine State Senate.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Monday afternoon on Twitter that Republican Sen. Eric Brakey prevailed in a recount of ballots in the race to represent Senate District 20.

Brakey received 9,064 votes, and Rep. Bettyann Sheats received 8,918 votes.

Unofficial results had Brakey (9,080 votes) with a 0.91% lead over Sheats (8,916 votes) in the race to represent Auburn, Durham, Poland, and New Gloucester in the Maine State Senate.

Brakey previously represented District 20 in the Senate from 2014 to 2018. He was a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Maine in 2018.

The recount was the first of three in races for the Maine Legislature.

Final recount numbers are in.



After a net shift in 18 votes from the initial tabulation on Election Day…



…WE HAVE WON BY 146 VOTES! pic.twitter.com/l6zUyNx6fu — Eric Brakey 🌲 (@SenatorBrakey) November 21, 2022

Two recounts were scheduled for Tuesday to decide the race for House District 88 representing part of Auburn, and House District 106 representing part of Windham.

In House District 88, unofficial results had Democrat Kathleen Shaw (2,069 votes) leading Republican James Sorcek (2,006 votes) by 1.55%.