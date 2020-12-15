Electoral College casts final votes for president

Dem. Electoral College member David Bright said Monday that Biden’s victory needs to be respected.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is sending its votes for President to Washington. The members of the Electoral College met Monday to make it official, joining states across the country in the next-to-final step of the presidential election

There was no suspense about the vote—the result has been known ever since the November election count.

Maine’s four Electoral College members gathered in a restricted and socially distanced House Chamber at the State House. In a normal year, there would likely have been a crowd witnessing the ceremony, as happened four years ago. But COVID has closed the State House to the public, so only a few family members of electors and staff were present.

Maine’s electors cast three votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who won the statewide total and the First Congressional District. They cast one vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence who won the Second District.

These votes come as the Trump campaign continues to challenge the vote count in several states, although multiple lawsuits have been unsuccessful. Those challenges, and ongoing comments by the president about vote fraud, have created doubt and distrust about the results primarily among Republicans. Electoral College member David Bright, a long-time Democrat from Dixmont, said Monday he hopes the College’s vote will put those doubts to rest.

“And it is possible under the rules, but I can't conceive of the House not accepting the results of what’s done in all the state. It’s a done deal. Joe Biden is the president-elect."

Bright, a dedicated Bernie Sanders supporter in his second election in the Electoral College, added that Biden’s victory needs to be respected.

The continuing controversy over the vote count has helped to prolong the division in the country arising from the election. Democratic College member Shenna Bellows, who will take over next month as Maine Secretary of State, said that division has to be ended.

“We must come together across party and background united in a common purpose and the values of the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

The Republican member of the College, Peter LaVerdiere, said he thinks Maine did a good job with the election and vote counting but echoed criticisms from the Trump campaign about those states that “couldn’t even follow their own constitutions and rules.”