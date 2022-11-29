Maine voter turnout could be best in US, Maine Secretary of State says

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said voter turnout in the Pine Tree State could be the best in the nation.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows told NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday that Maine's voter turnout in the 2022 election could be the best in the nation.

Bellows said 75 percent of Mainers who were registered to vote by Oct. 20 voted this November.

That's 680,909 total ballots cast out of 904,674 active registered voters in Maine as of Oct. 20.

Bellows said Maine's voter turnout could be the best in the nation, but she said that won't be known until each state files its numbers.

The Oct. 20 deadline was a counting cutoff. Maine offers same-day voter registration, and the secretary of state's office is still getting the final number, so the final number of voters will likely change but the number of ballots received will remain the same. Bellows said she predicts the final percentage will remain around 75 percent.

